Starbucks opens 5 'Military Family Stores' for vets and military...

On Tuesday, the coffee chain's Clarksville, Tennessee, location became the 37th store designated as a Military Family Store, meaning that it's now staffed primarily by veterans and military spouses. "Seventy-five percent of my business is the military," store manager and military spouse Shannon Feltz, 47, told Fox News .

