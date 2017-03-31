Source: President Trump to name Tennessee Senator as Secretary of Army
Sen. Green spent nine years as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, before graduating from medical school at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and becoming an Army special Operations flight surgeon. Before he was elected to the Tennessee Senate in 2012, Green also started a hospital staffing company in Clarksville.
