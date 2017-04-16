Shadow "Shada" Brooke Lowe bill passes the House, Tennessee Reconnect Act on House Floor
On Monday April 10th, I was honored to recognize Mr. Gordon Wayne Miller on the occasion of his retirement. Mr. Miller is the current executive director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moved here
|2 hr
|to do wkends
|1
|Transgender females
|9 hr
|Serious inquire
|1
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Sat
|21sir
|32
|Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Loveless
|7
|Cheryl Shipman
|Apr 14
|Inquiry
|3
|Leslie Glouser (Mar '12)
|Apr 14
|Loveless
|6
|Reputable jewler question
|Apr 13
|Shehasnonamenow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC