Rivers and Spires to affect Clarksville Transit Center, streets

Clarksville Transit Center will temporarily relocate its operations, and several downtown streets will close during the Rivers and Spires Festival, a music, arts and entertainment event that unfolds April 20th-22nd, 2017 in Clarksville. CTS, which provides nearly one million rides a year, will use an alternate staging area for its Legion Street Transit Center on Friday and Saturday.

