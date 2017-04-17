Rivers and Spires to affect Clarksvil...

Rivers and Spires to affect Clarksville Transit Center, streets

Clarksville Transit Center will temporarily relocate its operations, and several downtown streets will close during the Rivers and Spires Festival, a music, arts and entertainment event that unfolds April 20th-22nd, 2017 in Clarksville. CTS, which provides nearly one million rides a year, will use an alternate staging area for its Legion Street Transit Center on Friday and Saturday.

