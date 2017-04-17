Rivers and Spires to affect Clarksville Transit Center, streets
Clarksville Transit Center will temporarily relocate its operations, and several downtown streets will close during the Rivers and Spires Festival, a music, arts and entertainment event that unfolds April 20th-22nd, 2017 in Clarksville. CTS, which provides nearly one million rides a year, will use an alternate staging area for its Legion Street Transit Center on Friday and Saturday.
