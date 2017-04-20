Rivers and Spires Quilts of the Cumbe...

Rivers and Spires Quilts of the Cumberland exhibit kicks off tonight

Rivers and Spires Festival's award winning Quilts of the Cumberland event begins Thursday, April 20th at the Madison Street United Methodist Church at 5:00pm. There will be quilts of different shapes and sizes on display to the public.

