Police: bounty hunters shot 2 men, one died; charges sought

Police in Tennessee say investigators believe bounty hunters shot two men in a wild incident last weekend that began in a Wal-Mart parking lot, fatally wounding one of them, but that neither was the person they were trying to serve with a warrant. Clarksville Police will ask a grand jury in Montgomery County on Monday to bring charges from the shooting, police spokesman Jim Knoll said.

