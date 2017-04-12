No driver's license services on Good Friday at Clarksville City Hall
The City Finance Office also reminds business owners that State of Tennessee business tax returns are due by April 15th for most businesses. The Driver Services Division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will be performing a computer upgrade on April 14th, and the City's revenue collection office will be unable to renew or replace state driver's licenses or state identification cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hankook
|22 hr
|Job seeker
|1
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|31
|Meth mafa. (Mar '16)
|Mon
|justracy
|2
|Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14)
|Mon
|justracy
|6
|Cheryl Shipman
|Mon
|Justracy
|2
|Massage with happy ending!
|Apr 10
|Beach
|2
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|Apr 10
|Pogo stick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC