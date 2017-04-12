No driver's license services on Good ...

No driver's license services on Good Friday at Clarksville City Hall

The City Finance Office also reminds business owners that State of Tennessee business tax returns are due by April 15th for most businesses. The Driver Services Division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will be performing a computer upgrade on April 14th, and the City's revenue collection office will be unable to renew or replace state driver's licenses or state identification cards.

