Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Struck on Interstate 24 during Traffic Stop

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 24 west bound at mile marker 13 when a vehicle for unknown reasons went on the shoulder of interstate and stuck his patrol vehicle from behind, pushing it into the traffic violator's vehicle, which struck the deputy, throwing him on the interstate. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was struck by a vehicle on I-24 while on a traffic stop Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.