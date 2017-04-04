Missing Clarksville teen may be attempting to leave U.S.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who they say may be trying to leave the country. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call to Investigator Julie Webb at 931-648-0611 Ext.
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mongols MC
|36 min
|Whatever
|4
|Massage with happy ending!
|2 hr
|Logtc
|1
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|22 hr
|LilRedTrouble
|75
|7"... big or average? (Feb '14)
|Wed
|anom
|25
|What happed
|Tue
|Please
|1
|Leslie Glouser (Mar '12)
|Apr 3
|Real old friend
|5
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Apr 2
|SweetLolipop
|30
