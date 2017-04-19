Local Girl Scout troop supports APSU ...

Local Girl Scout troop supports APSU campus food pantry

On April 10th, 2017, Girl Scout Troop 2604 donated 70 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the Austin Peay State University Save Our Students Campus Food Pantry. Belina Sengmanyvog, AmeriCorps VISTA, accepts a donation from Girl Scout Troop 2604 members Alaina Chandler, Jasmine Palmer and Jaylen Palmer.

