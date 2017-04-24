Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tennessee
Not only have Tennessee gas prices reached the highest daily average since June 2016, but Knoxville is one of the most expensive places to get gas, according to AAA. Tennessee gas prices reached $2.18 on Thursday.
#1 Monday
Those dang Democrats are at it again. Their greed knows no limits.
#2 Monday
Ky gas was 20 cents per gallon higher. Sometimes KY gas has been 40 cents higher per gallon.
United States
#3 6 hrs ago
You're right, it was the Democrats who passed the gas tax. Republicans were split which gave Democrats the power to pass or kill the gas tax bil.
