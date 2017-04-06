How a drinking habit becomes a drinking problem
How a drinking habit becomes a drinking problem Tough times can turn casual drinking into a dangerous addiction. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oF4hOl One drink is defined as a standard 12-ounce can of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or a 1.5-ounce shot of liquor, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|22 hr
|Freaky
|3
|Mongols MC
|Thu
|Whatever
|4
|Massage with happy ending!
|Thu
|Logtc
|1
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Apr 5
|LilRedTrouble
|75
|7"... big or average? (Feb '14)
|Apr 5
|anom
|25
|What happed
|Apr 4
|Please
|1
|Leslie Glouser (Mar '12)
|Apr 3
|Real old friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC