Hilltop Super Market to hold 22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 15th
Hilltop Super Market will hold their 22nd Annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 15th, 2017. Festivities will begin at 11:00am with the egg hunt starting at 2:00pm sharp.
