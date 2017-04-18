Hammer Stahl Introduces New Chef Tim Love Steak Knife Collection For Home Cooks
Chef Tim Love and Hammer Stahl have teamed up to create a unique steak knife collection that brings to life the passion Chef Love has for all things culinary. CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammer Stahl , a company that proudly manufactures professional quality American Clad Cookware in Clarksville, TN, and offers a premium line of German Steel Cutlery, is introducing a new line of exquisite steak knives for the professional or home kitchen in collaboration with acclaimed Celebrity Chef Tim Love .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|Mall Cop
|76
|Sarah Hammontree (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Tlo4me
|9
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|Tue
|Wondering
|1
|where to have a drink and a laugh? (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Dan the beer man
|6
|Moved here
|Mon
|Dan the beer man
|2
|Transgender females
|Apr 17
|Serious inquire
|1
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Apr 15
|21sir
|32
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC