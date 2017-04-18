Hammer Stahl Introduces New Chef Tim Love Steak Knife Collection For Home Cooks

Chef Tim Love and Hammer Stahl have teamed up to create a unique steak knife collection that brings to life the passion Chef Love has for all things culinary. CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammer Stahl , a company that proudly manufactures professional quality American Clad Cookware in Clarksville, TN, and offers a premium line of German Steel Cutlery, is introducing a new line of exquisite steak knives for the professional or home kitchen in collaboration with acclaimed Celebrity Chef Tim Love .

