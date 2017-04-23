Gas Tax Increase Approved by Tennessee House
The IMPROVE Act, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam's proposal to fund critical infrastructure projects and offer local government the option to fund transportation needs passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The more than six hour debate saw House members carefully and thoroughly consider dozens of amendments and counter proposals to the IMPROVE Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|9 hr
|Nosey two
|2
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Beamix
|79
|Is the warehouse a pay to play venue?
|Apr 22
|Dude
|1
|anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06)
|Apr 22
|Fred
|2
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Apr 22
|Beamix
|33
|Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14)
|Apr 22
|Beamix
|8
|Transgender females
|Apr 22
|Beamix
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC