Evansville Woman Found Dead in Tennessee Apartment

A woman was found dead overnight Tuesday inside an apartment in Clarksville, Tennessee and a man was arrested later Wednesday in Kentucky. According to police, Allison Tenbarge, 20, of Evansville, Indiana, was found around 2:30 a.m. on Fairview Lane when officers were conducting a welfare check.

