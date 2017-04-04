Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms...

Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms across Clarksville-Montgomery County Wednesday

The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, April 5th. Storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

