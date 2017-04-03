East Chatt Highlight Festival Will Be...

East Chatt Highlight Festival Will Be April 21-23

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

This three-day neighborhood festival is in conjunction with "The Pool" by Jen Lewin, an interactive lighted art exhibit where all ages are encouraged to come out to play, dance and move as the colors change with and around them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leslie Glouser (Mar '12) 16 hr Real old friend 5
swingers club in town? (May '11) Sun SweetLolipop 30
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) Sun Lucky 71
Mandatory jail time for reduced DUI! Please help! Sun JailVirgin 4
Asking for passcode when I go to settings on my... Mar 31 Captinaweaome 1
Hankook Tire (Jan '15) Mar 28 Job seeker 15
Cheryl Shipman Mar 27 Inquiry 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC