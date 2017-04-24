Drowning Pool Performs Live With New ...

Drowning Pool Performs Live With New Vocalist Joey Duenas For The First Time (Video) [News]

Texas based Drowning Pool performed live for the first time concert with vocalist Joey Duenas at the Rivers And Spires Festival on April 21st in downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Texas based Drowning Pool performed live for the first time concert with vocalist Joey Duenas at the Rivers And Spires Festival on April 21st in downtown Clarksville, Tennessee.

