Drowning Pool Performs Live With New Vocalist Joey Duenas For The First Time (Video) [News]
Texas based Drowning Pool performed live for the first time concert with vocalist Joey Duenas at the Rivers And Spires Festival on April 21st in downtown Clarksville, Tennessee.
