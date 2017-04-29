Clarksville's Valleybrook Park to get new Playgrounds
Valleybrook Park, a neighborhood green space on Crossland Avenue near downtown, will be getting a $447,000 facelift thanks to a federal grant secured by the City of Clarksville. Improvements include two new playgrounds, a new restrooms, a new pavilion, conversion of the current restrooms to an additional pavilion, and repaving of the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7"... big or average? (Feb '14)
|25 min
|I love bigirls
|31
|Billy the kid
|6 hr
|Guest
|1
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|18 hr
|Tell me
|13
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Sat
|ElDiablo
|9
|EDINGTON's FURNITURE
|Sat
|Pickles
|5
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Footage
|21
|R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Randy Powell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC