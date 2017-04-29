Clarksville's Valleybrook Park to get...

Clarksville's Valleybrook Park to get new Playgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Clarksville Online

Valleybrook Park, a neighborhood green space on Crossland Avenue near downtown, will be getting a $447,000 facelift thanks to a federal grant secured by the City of Clarksville. Improvements include two new playgrounds, a new restrooms, a new pavilion, conversion of the current restrooms to an additional pavilion, and repaving of the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
7"... big or average? (Feb '14) 25 min I love bigirls 31
Billy the kid 6 hr Guest 1
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary 18 hr Tell me 13
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Sat ElDiablo 9
EDINGTON's FURNITURE Sat Pickles 5
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Sat Footage 21
R u proud to be a gov football playar (Oct '16) Sat Randy Powell 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC