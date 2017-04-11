Clarksville Transit System to offer f...

Clarksville Transit System to offer free summer rides for youth

Clarksville Transit System and the City of Clarksville are offering free summer transportation to young people to help them engage in summer jobs and enrichment programs. CTS will offer the Summer Youth Free Ride Program from May 30th to August 31st to youth 18 and under with a valid CTS Youth or Student ID.

