Clarksville Police report Fairview Lane Homicide Suspect Returned, Charged in Clarksville

On April 19th, 2017 Clarksville Police conducted a welfare check at an apartment on Fairview Lane and found Allison Tenbarge deceased inside of the apartment. The suspect, Quentin Bird, 21, of Clarksville was captured in Kuttawa, KY.

