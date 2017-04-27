Clarksville Police report Fairview Lane Homicide Suspect Returned, Charged in Clarksville
On April 19th, 2017 Clarksville Police conducted a welfare check at an apartment on Fairview Lane and found Allison Tenbarge deceased inside of the apartment. The suspect, Quentin Bird, 21, of Clarksville was captured in Kuttawa, KY.
