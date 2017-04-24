Clarksville Police releases update on...

Clarksville Police releases update on Two Men Shot when Bail Bond Agents attempt to serve Warrants

On Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shooting originating at the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot on Whitfield Boulevard. The man who was transported from the scene of the shooting died from his injuries, yesterday, April 23rd, 2017.

