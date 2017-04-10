Clarksville Police on traffic stop ar...

Clarksville Police on traffic stop arrest Man on Sex Offender Registry with Juveniles in the Car

On Saturday, April 8th, 2017, around 3:39pm, K-9 Officer Josh Swaffer stopped a car for squealing tires and speeding in the area of Oak and E Street. The car was being driven by a 15 year old male juvenile without a permit or driver's license.

