Clarksville Police Department releases Alcoholic Beverage Commission...
On April 5th, 2017, ABC Agents with the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operations Unit conducted compliance checks on 13 business targeting sales of alcohol to underage persons. It is a rarity that all business are found in compliance and the Clarksville Police Department would like to thank all the businesses for properly training their staff and complying with the law.
