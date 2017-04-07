Clarksville Police Department release...

Clarksville Police Department releases Alcoholic Beverage Commission...

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Clarksville Online

On April 5th, 2017, ABC Agents with the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operations Unit conducted compliance checks on 13 business targeting sales of alcohol to underage persons. It is a rarity that all business are found in compliance and the Clarksville Police Department would like to thank all the businesses for properly training their staff and complying with the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary 16 hr Freaky 3
Mongols MC Thu Whatever 4
Massage with happy ending! Thu Logtc 1
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) Wed LilRedTrouble 75
7"... big or average? (Feb '14) Wed anom 25
What happed Apr 4 Please 1
Leslie Glouser (Mar '12) Apr 3 Real old friend 5
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC