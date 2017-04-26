Clarksville Police asks Public's Help Locating a Man with 10 Warrants
Clarksville, TN - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for public assistance locating John Anthony Baldwin who has 10 warrants on file: Contempt x 2, Violation of Order of Protection x 2, Violation of COR x 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Interference with 911.
