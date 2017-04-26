Clarksville Police asks Public's Help...

Clarksville Police asks Public's Help Locating a Man with 10 Warrants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for public assistance locating John Anthony Baldwin who has 10 warrants on file: Contempt x 2, Violation of Order of Protection x 2, Violation of COR x 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Interference with 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EDINGTON's FURNITURE 58 min Pickles 3
Where to sell vintage jewlery?? 1 hr newatthis 3
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 14 hr Democrats gas tax 3
Akebono - Clarksville (Apr '10) 21 hr Thomas 5
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) Tue Outlaw 80
Is the warehouse a pay to play venue? Apr 22 Dude 1
anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06) Apr 22 Fred 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC