Clarksville Police arrests Robbery Suspects

According to Clarksville Police, on April 20th, 2017, two men were charged in conjunction with the attempted Robbery of a business in the 1600 Block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. The men were identified after the video footage was released to the public.

