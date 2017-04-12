Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Bernard Nelson
The Clarksville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person: Bernard Nelson, 58, of Clarksville. He was recently reported as missing by a family member, who has not seen him for almost a month.
