Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Bernard Nelson

The Clarksville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person: Bernard Nelson, 58, of Clarksville. He was recently reported as missing by a family member, who has not seen him for almost a month.

