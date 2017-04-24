Clarksville Parks and Recreation anno...

Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces boat ramp closures

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville, TN - The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that because of rising waters on the Cumberland River and its tributaries, these City of Clarksville parks, facilities and boat ramps will be closed until further notice: Liberty Park and Freedom Point, with the exception of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and Liberty Park Grill, McGregor Park boat ramp, Trice Landing boat ramp, and Clarksville Marina. The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) 6 hr Outlaw 80
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 23 hr Nosey two 2
Is the warehouse a pay to play venue? Apr 22 Dude 1
anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06) Apr 22 Fred 2
swingers club in town? (May '11) Apr 22 Beamix 33
Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14) Apr 22 Beamix 8
Transgender females Apr 22 Beamix 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC