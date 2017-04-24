Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces boat ramp closures

Clarksville, TN - The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that because of rising waters on the Cumberland River and its tributaries, these City of Clarksville parks, facilities and boat ramps will be closed until further notice: Liberty Park and Freedom Point, with the exception of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and Liberty Park Grill, McGregor Park boat ramp, Trice Landing boat ramp, and Clarksville Marina. The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

