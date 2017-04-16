Clarksville-Montgomery County Economi...

Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Unveils Online Data Dashboard

The new website is a statistical dashboard filled with economic statistics and demographic information on the Clarksville-Montgomery County region. The site offers current economic, demographic, and workforce information sourced from official government data on Montgomery County, the three-county Clarksville metropolitan statistical area, the nine-county Clarksville labor shed and the State of Tennessee.

