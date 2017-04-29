Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan tandem sky dives with Golden Knights
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, along with a number of community leaders, accepted an invitation to parachute from a military aircraft with the Golden Knights, the official aerial parachute demonstration team for the U.S. Army. The team makes about a dozen stops a year like the one this week at Clarksville Regional Airport, conducting approximately 900 tandem jumps.
