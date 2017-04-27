Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan marks ...

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan marks APSU's 90th birthday

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan issued a proclamation Wednesday noting Austin Peay State University's 90th birthday, and hailing its educational excellence and service to Clarksville and the State of Tennessee. "On this important day in the University's history, the City of Clarksville and all her citizens join with the University in honoring its remarkable legacy," Mayor McMillan said in the proclamation, which was presented as University officials and community leaders gathered on campus for a birthday ceremony.

