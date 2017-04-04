Clarksville Gas and Water reports Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Water Outage
Clarksville Gas and Water had turned off water service on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard between Union Hall Road and Forest Hills Drive to repair a water main leak. Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
