Clarksville Gas and Water phones back in service
The Clarksville Gas and Water phone system is back in service and the customer Utility Billing Line, which provides a pay-by-phone option, is again available. The main business phone and customer Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, is now available from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday.
