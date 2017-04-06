Clarksville Gas and Water phones back...

Clarksville Gas and Water phones back in service

Thursday Apr 6

The Clarksville Gas and Water phone system is back in service and the customer Utility Billing Line, which provides a pay-by-phone option, is again available. The main business phone and customer Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, is now available from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday.

