Clarksville Gas and Water announces Madison Street Water Outage and Lane Closure Planned

Clarksville Gas and Water has planned an extended water outage on Saturday, May 6th, at 11:00pm on Madison Street for water valve replacement work, if weather permits. Residents and businesses along Madison Street from Liberty Parkway to Golf Club Lane at the Madison Street and Memorial Drive intersection will be affected by the water outage.

