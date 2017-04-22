Clarksville Academy students assemble new BCycles

A group of Clarksville Academy students worked with Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department staff Friday to assemble 20 new BCycles for two new bike-share stations coming to Clarksville later this spring. The bike program, which already has two stations in operation, is the result of a grant proposal written by students in the Clarksville Academy's Challenge Based Learning program, a grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation and a partnership with the City of Clarksville.

