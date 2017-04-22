Clarksville Academy students assemble...

Clarksville Academy students assemble new BCycles

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

A group of Clarksville Academy students worked with Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department staff Friday to assemble 20 new BCycles for two new bike-share stations coming to Clarksville later this spring. The bike program, which already has two stations in operation, is the result of a grant proposal written by students in the Clarksville Academy's Challenge Based Learning program, a grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation and a partnership with the City of Clarksville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) 11 hr Beamix 79
Is the warehouse a pay to play venue? 17 hr Dude 1
anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06) 19 hr Fred 2
swingers club in town? (May '11) Sat Beamix 33
Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14) Sat Beamix 8
Transgender females Sat Beamix 2
where to have a drink and a laugh? (Jun '14) Sat Beamix 7
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC