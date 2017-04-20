City of Clarksville to dedicate Frank...

City of Clarksville to dedicate Frank Sutton statue Saturday

A statue of actor Frank "Sergeant Carter" Sutton, who was born and raised in Clarksville, will be dedicated at 1:30pm Saturday on Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville. Mark Holleman, civic leader and broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman working with the City of Clarksville, led the drive to place the statue - created by local sculptor Scott Wise - near the Roxy Regional Theatre in Sutton's hometown.

