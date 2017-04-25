City of Clarksville reschedules Frank...

City of Clarksville reschedules Frank Sutton Statue dedication to Wednesday, May 3rd

A statue of actor Frank "Sgt. Carter" Sutton, who was born and raised in Clarksville, will be dedicated at 1:30pm Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 on Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville.

