CB Shatar McClay Is Commitment #4 in 2018
McClay is a 3-star recruit out of Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tenn. The 6'0", 160-pound CB is rated at 0.8188 by the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the #44 player in Tennessee.
