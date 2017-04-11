Austin Peay State University professo...

Austin Peay State University professor Dr. Gregg Steinberg to speak on the different ways to lead

Clarksville, TN - Austin Peay State University professor Gregg Steinberg is offering a seminar titled, "You don't need a title to be a leader." The seminar will be held from 10:30am-11:30am on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 in the Morgan University Center, room 305, on the APSU campus.

