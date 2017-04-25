Austin Peay State University professo...

Austin Peay State University professor Dr. Beatrix Brockman publishes

Clarksville, TN - When German-born Angelika Schrobsdorff returned to her home country in 2006 after decades abroad, the accomplished writer and Holocaust survivor said it was her hope to "die in my own language." But while her life's story ended where it began, the daughter of a Christian father and a Jewish mother lived a fascinating life between those moments; one Austin Peay State University associate professor Dr. Beatrix Brockman has told in her new German-language biography, "Angelika Schrobsdorff: Leben ohne Heimat."

