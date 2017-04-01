Austin Peay State University holds Hi...

Austin Peay State University holds Historic First Board of Trustees meeting

Austin Peay State University convened its inaugural Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, March 30th, completing the transition from the Tennessee Board of Regents to its own local governing board. Austin Peay President Alisa White, joined by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and observed by University faculty and staff, as well as media and members of the community, called the 'historic' first meeting to order.

