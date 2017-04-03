Austin Peay hires Matt Figger for hea...

Austin Peay hires Matt Figger for head basketball coach

Matt Figger is the 12th head in program history and takes over for Dave Loos, who retired after 27 years on the bench. Demontre Hurst played with the Chicago Bears for three seasons after coming out of Oklahoma as an undrafted free agent.

