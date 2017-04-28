At Home to open Decor Superstore in Clarksville on May 10th, 2017
At Home Group Inc. will open its new Clarksville location on May 10th, at 2780 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The home decor superstore will be more than 100,000 square-feet and is Tennessee's 7th location, offering more than 50,000 home items from furniture, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal items.
