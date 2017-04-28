At Home to open Decor Superstore in C...

At Home to open Decor Superstore in Clarksville on May 10th, 2017

19 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

At Home Group Inc. will open its new Clarksville location on May 10th, at 2780 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The home decor superstore will be more than 100,000 square-feet and is Tennessee's 7th location, offering more than 50,000 home items from furniture, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal items.

