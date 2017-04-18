Army vet walks 3500 km across USA to battle veteran suicide
A former soldier has completed a 2200-mile walk across the United States to draw attention to suicides among military veterans. Army veteran Ernesto Rodriguez finished his trek from Clarksville, Tennessee, to the California coast on Wednesday when he walked the last few miles and onto the Santa Monica Pier.
