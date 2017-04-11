APSU Department of Art and Design to host 2017 U.S. Bank Open Exhibition April 20th-22nd
Austin Peay State University's Department of Art and Design will host the 2017 U.S. Bank Open Exhibition April 20th-22nd, during Clarksville's Rivers and Spires Festival. The Open Exhibition is an opportunity for artists living in and around Montgomery County to exhibit their work, sell their work and to help raise money for APSU art scholarships.
