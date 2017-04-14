APSU Campus Bookstore to offer retail location on College Street
Austin Peay State University's 10-year strategic plan calls for creating "a vibrant downtown for a traditional college town experience," and in the coming months, that goal will receive a major boost when the institution opens a 13,000-square-foot retail bookstore and coffee shop at the corner of College street and Fourth street. In January 2016, the University purchased 11 acres along College Street, and work will begin soon on relocating the campus' Ann Ross Bookstore from the Harvill Building, across from the Morgan University Center's plaza, to the Jenkins and Wynne dealership's former main showroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender females
|4 hr
|Serious inquire
|1
|swingers club in town? (May '11)
|Sat
|21sir
|32
|Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Loveless
|7
|Cheryl Shipman
|Apr 14
|Inquiry
|3
|Leslie Glouser (Mar '12)
|Apr 14
|Loveless
|6
|Reputable jewler question
|Apr 13
|Shehasnonamenow
|2
|Hankook
|Apr 12
|Job seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC