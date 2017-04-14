APSU Campus Bookstore to offer retail...

APSU Campus Bookstore to offer retail location on College Street

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Clarksville Online

Austin Peay State University's 10-year strategic plan calls for creating "a vibrant downtown for a traditional college town experience," and in the coming months, that goal will receive a major boost when the institution opens a 13,000-square-foot retail bookstore and coffee shop at the corner of College street and Fourth street. In January 2016, the University purchased 11 acres along College Street, and work will begin soon on relocating the campus' Ann Ross Bookstore from the Harvill Building, across from the Morgan University Center's plaza, to the Jenkins and Wynne dealership's former main showroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transgender females 4 hr Serious inquire 1
swingers club in town? (May '11) Sat 21sir 32
Dallas Owen ... Anyone know him? (Jan '14) Fri Loveless 7
Cheryl Shipman Apr 14 Inquiry 3
Leslie Glouser (Mar '12) Apr 14 Loveless 6
Reputable jewler question Apr 13 Shehasnonamenow 2
Hankook Apr 12 Job seeker 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC