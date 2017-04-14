APSU Campus Bookstore to offer retail location on College Street

Austin Peay State University's 10-year strategic plan calls for creating "a vibrant downtown for a traditional college town experience," and in the coming months, that goal will receive a major boost when the institution opens a 13,000-square-foot retail bookstore and coffee shop at the corner of College street and Fourth street. In January 2016, the University purchased 11 acres along College Street, and work will begin soon on relocating the campus' Ann Ross Bookstore from the Harvill Building, across from the Morgan University Center's plaza, to the Jenkins and Wynne dealership's former main showroom.

