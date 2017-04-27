APSU Athletic's GovsGive
Clarksville, TN - Austin Peay State University Athletics is amidst its first-ever online-giving campaign, #GovsGive, and there's still time for you to get involved at www.GovsGive.com The campaign began 6:00pm, Monday, and will continue as 90 hours of giving to raise $90,000 for Austin Peay State University. Included in that is $25,000 worth of matching gifts directly benefiting Governors Athletics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|4 hr
|Tompkins4311
|6
|Where to sell vintage jewlery??
|4 hr
|Tompkins4311
|4
|EDINGTON's FURNITURE
|Wed
|Pickles
|3
|Akebono - Clarksville (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Thomas
|5
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|Outlaw
|80
|Is the warehouse a pay to play venue?
|Apr 22
|Dude
|1
|anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06)
|Apr 22
|Fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC