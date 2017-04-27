APSU Athletic's GovsGive

Clarksville, TN - Austin Peay State University Athletics is amidst its first-ever online-giving campaign, #GovsGive, and there's still time for you to get involved at www.GovsGive.com The campaign began 6:00pm, Monday, and will continue as 90 hours of giving to raise $90,000 for Austin Peay State University. Included in that is $25,000 worth of matching gifts directly benefiting Governors Athletics.

