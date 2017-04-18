Airman Scott receives award
Airman First Class Katy Scott recently graduated and received the Outstanding Airman's Award for Security Forces Technical School at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Scott is the daughter of Phillip and Dede Scott of Clarksville, Tenn.
