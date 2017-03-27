West Bladen football coach Pait resigns
Pait, who has accepted a defensive coordinator position at Northeast High School in Clarksville, Tenn., will finish out the school year as a teacher at West Bladen. In March of last year, I was selected to be the eighth football coach in West Bladen's history.
